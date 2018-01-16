Ballywalter: Man dies in County Down car crash
- 16 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 27-year-old man has died following a crash in County Down on Monday night.
One car was involved in the collision at the junction of Springvale Road and Ballyatwood Road in Ballywalter at about 22:30 GMT.
Police said a silver-coloured Peugeot 206 left the road and collided with a wall.
The road was closed for a time following the collision, but has since re-opened.
The police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.