Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Rescue workers search a canal in Gweedore, County Donegal

A body has been found in the search for a man in his 60s who fell from a bridge in northwest Donegal on Monday morning.

A man's body was located about 200 yards (183m) from the bridge at An tArd Donn in Gweedore at 14.40 local time.

It is believed that the man was working on the bridge when he fell into the hydro-electric canal.

A search operation has taken place involving divers from a local sub-aqua club, police and the coast guard.