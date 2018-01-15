Image copyright Google Image caption Carillion has a base in Belfast's Titanic Quarter

Northern Ireland staff working for the construction firm, Carillion, are meeting union representatives after it was announced it is to be liquidated.

Carillion is the second biggest construction company in the UK and its liquidation is threatening thousands of jobs.

It is estimated it employs between 200 and 300 people in Northern Ireland.

It has three major contracts with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive for home maintenance and gas installation.

Carillion suffered financial losses on a number of large contracts and is going into liquidation with debts of £1.5bn, £600m of which is pension deficit.

The company has 43,000 staff worldwide - 20,000 of whom are in the UK and it is not clear yet how those staff will be affected.

The Northern Ireland housing maintenance contracts apply to properties in north County Down, including the Newtownards area and also south and east Belfast.

Together with the gas installation, the contracts are worth an estimated £35m a year.

It is understood the executive has contingency plans to move those contracts to new providers.

It has well-rehearsed procedures in place so it is expected that there will be minimal disruption while the work is transferred to other companies.

Carillion has a base in Belfast's Titantic Quarter and staff are meeting representatives of the Unite union to discuss the situation.

In the UK, there are 28,000 members spread across 13 Carillion pension schemes.

They will be transferred to the Pension Protection Fund, which helps to compensate pension scheme members when their employer cannot meet their financial obligations.