Northern Ireland

Killyleagh arrests after shots fired at house

  • 14 January 2018
Image caption The shooting happened in the Castleview area on Sunday morning

Two men have escaped injury after a shooting at a house in Killyleagh, County Down, on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the Castleview area shortly after 07:00 GMT.

Image caption Police have arrested three people over the shooting

Police said the men, who were in the house, were not injured but were left very badly shaken.

The police arrested two men, aged 25 and 39, and a 21-year-old woman. They have appealed for information.