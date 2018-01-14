Man, 40, dies in two-car road crash
- 14 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 40-year-old man has died in a two-car road crash on the outskirts of Belfast.
The crash happened on the Ballygowan Road, outside Roselawn Cemetery, just after 20:00 GMT on Saturday night.
Police are appealing for witnesses.