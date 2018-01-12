Northern Ireland

Man dies after car crashes into tree in County Armagh

  • 12 January 2018

A man in his 60s has died following a car crash in County Armagh.

It happened at about 14:45 GMT on Thursday on the Bessbrook Road near Markethill.

It is understood the man's car left the road and struck a tree. No other vehicle was involved.

The man's name has not yet been released. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.