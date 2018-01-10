Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at a crossing on Newtownards Road near Belvoir Street

A woman and her eight-year-old daughter have been injured in a suspected hit-and-run in east Belfast.

The incident happened at a pedestrian crossing on the Newtownards Road near Belvoir Street at about 19:55 GMT on Wednesday.

Police said the mother and daughter are being treated for injuries that are not life threatening.

They said a black car was involved and that it left the scene in the direction of Dundonald after failing to stop.

Police have appealed for information.