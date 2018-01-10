Image caption James McDonagh died after being injured outside a bar in Toomebridge, County Antrim

A detective sergeant has been found not guilty of intending to pervert the course of justice.

The trial took place place last month, but reporting restrictions relating to it were only lifted on Wednesday.

The case against Cathy Thompson, 34, concerned a text message she sent to a woman she was in a relationship with.

It was sent to Ciara McCoy on the day her brother, Finbar McCoy, killed a man in a one punch incident outside the Elk Bar in Toomebridge.

James McDonagh, a 28-year-old member of the travelling community, died after he fell backwards and struck his head off the pavement in April 2016.

Mr McDonagh sustained a fractured skull as well as bleeding and swelling of the brain; he died from his injuries in hospital.

The text message read: "Yeah, don't have anything in the house u shouldn't have as they will land to arrest him. They will then search the whole house for clothing."

Finbar McCoy, 26, from Tamlaghduff Road in Bellaghy, went on trial for Mr McDonagh's manslaughter last month.

Image caption Ms Thompson's trial took place at Londonderry Crown Court

Ms Thompson's trial was happening at the same time, but Judge Philip Babington imposed reporting restrictions on it until after the McCoy trial ended.

The jury in the McCoy trial failed to reach a verdict and his retrial on the manslaughter charge was due to have started earlier this week.

However, at the Crown Court in Belfast on Tuesday, McCoy asked to be re-arraigned on the manslaughter charge and pleaded guilty.

He was then remanded in custody until he is sentenced next month.

Following McCoy's guilty plea, Judge Babington on Wednesday lifted the reporting restrictions he had imposed on the Thompson trial.

The detective sergeant, who is currently under suspension and whose address was given as care of Coleraine PSNI station, was found not guilty by a majority verdict following a three-day trial at the Londonderry Crown Court.