Image copyright William Humphrey Image caption The graffiti appeared on a wall in west Belfast earlier this week

Sectarian graffiti "designed to intimidate Protestant workers" at a factory in west Belfast has been painted over, according to a union.

The message "FG Loyalist not welcome" is believed to have appeared on Monday near the Caterpillar factory, previously owned by FG Wilson.

The wall on Millennium Way at its Springvale site has been repainted.

DUP MLA William Humphrey said the graffiti was designed to intimidate workers from the unionist community.

He said it was also "trying to deter them from working at the west Belfast plant".

Police said they are investigating.

Jackie Pollock of Unite confirmed he had been in contact with political representatives from both sides of the community in relation to the incident.

"This sectarian slogan is a reprehensible attempt to divide workers and will not be allowed to succeed," he said.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said: "This type of graffiti was designed to intimidate one particular section of our community when entering a certain area."

SDLP West Belfast Councillor Tim Attwood said it was "a disgrace".