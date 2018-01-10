Image copyright News Letter

Calls for an investigation to be launched into a video posted on a far-right group's Facebook page dominate Wednesday's headlines.

The Irish News, Daily Mirror and News Letter feature a picture of Jayda Fransen sitting in the Lord Mayor's chair in Belfast City Council.

The image was taken from a video posted on the Britain First Facebook page on Tuesday.

Ms Fransen is the deputy leader of the group.

Image caption Jayda Fransen will go on trial in April for charges connected with alleged hate speeches in Belfast

Earlier on Tuesday, the 31-year-old from Anerly, London, was told she would face trial for charges connected to alleged hate speeches in the city.

In the online video, Ms Fransen is seen discussing her ongoing court case while wearing council robes.

Her visit to City Hall was facilitated by independent unionist councillor Jolene Bunting.

Image caption Jolene Bunting said she did not believe either she or Ms Fransen had done anything wrong

The Alliance Councillor, Sian O'Neill, told the Irish News: "It is an abuse by Councillor Bunting of her privilege to access the robes, the chamber and the Lord Mayor's chair to create a false perception of a link between the council and Britain First."

A spokesperson from the council told the News Letter permission to film was not sought.

PSNI warn 'paedophile-hunter' vigilantes

The PSNI has warned self-styled paedophile hunters about identifying suspects online, reports the Belfast Telegraph and Irish News.

It comes after two men were beaten at their home in north Belfast.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paedophile hunters frequently expose child abusers by posing as children online

The Irish News reports that those behind the attack were members of the South East Antrim UDA.

It happened after one of the men, who denied any wrongdoing, was confronted on his doorstep by so-called paedophile hunters - Predator Catchers NI.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that both men were named on a Facebook page.

DCI David McBurney said the PSNI was "aware of a number of incidents following these hunter group 'stings'".

"Those involved in this type of vigilante behaviour aren't in a position to ensure safeguarding issues are addressed and their actions could have a detrimental impact on the criminal justice process," he added.

Image copyright Friends of Mr McAfee Image caption Oliver McAfee, from Dromore in County Down, had been cycling near the desert city of Mitzpe Ramon

Missing cyclist

The front page of the Daily Mirror features a picture of 29-year-old cyclist from Dromore, County Down, who is missing in Israel.

Gardener Ollie McAfee lost contact with family and friends in November.

He was cycling on the Israel National Trail near the desert city of Mitzpe Ramon.

Mr McAfee's friend, Mark Fletcher, told the paper they informed the Foreign Office and Israeli police of Ollie's disappearance, and were told he had not left the country.

Image caption Mark Fletcher is a friend of Mr McAfee, who had been living and working in Essex

"We have a confirmed sighting around November 10, but nothing after that," he added.

"The police didn't start looking until the end of December as unfortunately it was unclear he was missing."

Friends of Mr McAfee have also set up a Facebook page to try and find him.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Barry McElduff is the Sinn Féin MP for West Tyrone

Calls for resignation

Controversy surrounding a Sinn Féin MP's tenure has continued, after he tweeted a video of himself with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmills massacre.

Ten Protestants were murdered by the IRA in the massacre on 5 January 1976.

Barry McElduff was suspended from his party for three months and apologised for posting the video.

The News Letter reports that a cross-party group of MPs have added their calls for the West Tyrone parliamentarian to resign from his seat.

The Early Day motion, which was signed by MPs from various parties, states that Mr McElduff's "offensive act brings into question his judgement and the sincerity of his commitment to non-sectarianism".

According to the newspaper, members of the DUP, Labour Party and Conservatives are among those who signed the motion.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rory McIlroy bought the property in 2013

Got a spare £10m?

Rory McIroy is apparently selling his multi-million pound house in Florida, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The golfing star and his wife, Erica Stoll, have put their house in Palm Beach Gardens on the market for $13m (£9.6m).

The house reportedly has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a fully kitted out gym, a putting green and a pool.

According to property website Zillow, the contemporary home has been up for grabs for 34 days.