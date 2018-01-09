Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jayda Fransen will go on trial in April for charges connected with alleged hate speeches in Belfast

A video showing Britain First's deputy leader making a statement while sitting in the Lord Mayor's chair is being investigated by Belfast City Council.

The video of Jayda Fransen, in which she wears council robes, was posted on the far-right group's Facebook page.

Ms Fransen's visit to City Hall was facilitated by independent unionist councillor Jolene Bunting.

The DUP and Alliance Party have criticised Ms Bunting for abusing her position as a councillor.

Ms Bunting told BBC News NI that the video was not meant to be malicious and that it was filmed "on the spur of the moment".

She added that reaction to the video was "a bit ridiculous".

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Independent councillor Jolene Bunting facilitated Ms Fransen's visit to City Hall

Earlier, Ms Fransen was told she would face trial for charges connected with alleged hate speeches in the city.

The 31 year old, from Anerly, London, denies the charges.

In the video, Ms Fransen said she was facing several charges and thanked people who had supported her in the ongoing case.

Alliance Party councillor Sian O'Neill said Ms Bunting had brought "shame on herself and the council".

"Gross abuse"

"This video disrespects an office which all parties on the council have sought to undertake in as an inclusive a manner as possible.

"It is an abuse, by Councillor Bunting, of her privilege to access the robes, the chamber and the Lord Mayor's chair to create a false perception of a link between the council and Britain First."

Alderman Brian Kingston, a former lord mayor, said it was a "gross error of judgement" by Ms Bunting.

"As members of council, we can bring people into City Hall and show them around," said the DUP representative.

Image caption Alderman Brian Kingston said it had been an "error of judgement" by Jolene Bunting

"But there's protocols about any filming being done in City Hall, especially in the council chamber.

"So to bring Jayda Fransen into the chamber, to put a councillor's robe on her, to place her in the Lord Mayor's chair and have her talking about her court case - this is a gross abuse of Belfast City Council, of our City Hall, of the post of Lord Mayor and its not something that we and the people of Belfast want to be associated with."

Belfast City Council said it was "aware of the video post and is currently looking into the circumstances".

"The usual procedures for those wishing to film or use council premises were not followed," it said.

"We received no request nor were we made aware of these plans."