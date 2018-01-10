Image copyright Google Image caption A Whitehaven manager said oil had been delivered in December

Police have appealed for information after thieves stole heating oil from a home for children with disabilities in County Antrim.

The theft of 1,500 litres (330 gallons) happened at Whitehaven Respite Unit in Whitehead over the new year period.

Workers said they discovered the theft when they reopened the unit earlier this month.

A manager said an overnight stay had to be cancelled as a result, which upset the children.

Linda Guthrie, acting deputy manager of the unit, said the discovery was made after staff realised the unit was "very, very cold".

"Because we knew there had been oil delivered in mid-December, we knew the oil was very likely to have been stolen," she said.

Ms Guthrie estimated the amount stolen would have cost about £1,000.

'Extremely distressing'

She also said the theft had caused considerable disruption to children who use the unit.

"On that particular night, we were having five children for their overnight and one of these children, it was their first overnight, so he in particular was very, very excited about coming," she said.

"Because these children do have a significant disability, and quite a number of those children have autism, it takes a lot of preparation for them to come into Whitehaven.

"To try and explain to those children that we have to get them home again, they don't understand this, so their way of reacting to that can be extremely distressing to watch.

"That one particular child was so upset because he was so looking forward to spending the night with his friends for the first time."

Ms Guthrie said the unit was now considering installing CCTV cameras.

"This service is designed to help out and support people within the community, so to steal from those people in the community - it is very low, very upsetting," she added.