Image copyright The Royal Academy of Engineering Image caption Andor Technology makes highly sensitive cameras for use in scientific research

Andor Technology, the Belfast-based scientific camera manufacturer, increased its pre-tax profit by 15% to £12.7m in 2017.

Sales were also up by 15% from £60m to £69m - about 40% of those sales were in the Americas.

The company spent just under £6m on research and development, which is said was necessary "to retain our competitive advantage".

It employs about 300 people, mainly at its Belfast headquarters.

The business has been owned by Oxford Instruments, a UK technology firm, since 2013.

Andor began as a spin-out company from Queen's University Belfast.