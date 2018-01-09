Image copyright News Letter

Image copyright Daily Mirror

Controversy over the Kingsmills killings and politics dominate the headlines in Tuesday's papers.

The Belfast Telegraph headline reads: ""The end of Sinn Féin's respect agenda".

The paper reports that the mother of one of those murdered in the Kingsmills massacre in 1976 has received prank calls mocking the atrocity.

Ten Protestant workmen were gunned down by the IRA after their van was stopped in the County Armagh village.

Image caption Ten Protestant workmen were murdered in the 1976 Kingsmills massacre

Bea Worton, 89, spoke out after a Sinn Féin MP tweeted a video of himself with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the 42th anniversary of the killing.

Ms Worton said she was "hurt to the bone" by the video.

"I have had calls asking for 10 slices of Kingsmill bread for toasting - that must have been last October or November," she said.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Barry McElduff is the Sinn Féin MP for West Tyrone

"I have also had calls where they are laughing loudly, saying: 'You think you are smart and you will do harm to us'.

"In others they laugh hysterically when I pick up the phone and I know what's coming so I put it down."

Barry McElduff, the MP for West Tyrone who posted the video, has apologised and was suspended from his party for three months on Monday.

He said he had "no idea" he had posted the video on the anniversary of the murder.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Barry McElduff has apologised for the tweet

Suspension criticism

The Irish News headline reads: "Sinn Féin criticised for 'weak' sanction against McElduff".

The paper reports that Alan Black, the sole survivor of the attack who was shot 18 times, said he did not accept Mr McElduff's apology.

"It was like a punch to the stomach, it was so callous," he said.

He also accused Sinn Féin of "circling the wagons" around Mr McElduff.

Image caption Alan Black survived the massacre despite being shot 18 times

The News Letter headline reads: "The mask has slipped...Sinn Féin is still the nasty party".

The comments come from Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann.

"Never again let Sinn Féin lecture anyone on respect, equality, rights or sectarianism," he added.

Meanwhile, the DUP MP Sammy Wilson called Mr McElduff's three-month suspension a "pitiful sanction," that will only "further compound the victims' grief".

Image caption Ms Bradley has been the MP for Staffordshire Moorlands since May 2010

Government reshuffle

Prime Minister Theresa May's reshuffle of the cabinet saw a new face take the post of secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

James Brokenshire announced his resignation from the post on his 50th birthday, citing health reasons.

He has been replaced by Karen Bradley - the former culture secretary and MP for Staffordshire Moorlands.

Image copyright PA Image caption It is understood Mr Brokenshire requires lung surgery

Skip Twitter post by @JBrokenshire Really appreciate all of the kind messages. Standing down will allow me to focus completely on my family, my health and recovering from surgery speedily so that I can get back to frontline politics as early as I can. Not quite how I thought I’d mark my 50th birthday! pic.twitter.com/EDMGBR56y6 — James Brokenshire (@JBrokenshire) January 8, 2018 Report

NI Wiki-Pranksters

The Irish News states "Brokenshire reigned over period of inertia", while the News Letter claims Mrs Bradley "faces a perilous task".

Meanwhile, the Belfast Telegraph reports that prior to her appointment, pranksters updated her Wikipedia page with references to Northern Ireland.

The page at one point was changed, claiming that she was Linfield supporter, member of the Orange Order, and "a huge fan of BBC NI political journalist Gareth Gordon".

Image caption The National Trust has decided not to renew the shop's lease

Shutting up shop

The Daily Mirror also reports on the closure of a family-run business at the Giant's Causeway.

The McConaghy souvenir shop has been in action at the site for 71 years, but the National Trust has declined to renew the shop's lease.

The paper reports that the shop is being moved to make room for toilets.

Image caption Tommy McConaghy, the shop's owner, has been involved in the family business since he was a boy

The store owner, Tommy McConaghy, said: "It's heartbreaking, all those years down the drain.

"My grandfather was selling souvenirs from the Giant's causeway in 1912 and my father built our first shop down at the stones in 1947."

A spokesperson for the National Trust told the Daily Mirror: "The current lease on McConaghy's shop expired in November 2017".

RHI evidence

"Judge brings forward Foster appearance at RHI inquiry," reports the News Letter.

Image caption Mrs Foster had not been due to give evidence until late Spring

The former first minister is to be called to give evidence to the inquiry into the green energy scheme earlier than expected.

Arlene Foster previously oversaw the department which introduced the Renewable Heating Incentive scheme (RHI).

Image caption A row over the RHI scheme brought Stormont's institutions down in January 2017

She had not been due to testify until later in Spring, however, on Monday the chairman of the inquiry, Sir Patrick Coghlin, said she would be asked to come forward sooner.

The inquiry, which is taking place at Stormont, was set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the energy initiative, after its costs spiralled.

Second release

The Daily Mirror reports that an independent councillor who was questioned over the murder of an MI5 spy, has been released.

Gary Donnelly was arrested in County Donegal on Sunday.

He was questioned over the murder of ex-Sinn Féin member turned British agent Denis Donaldson, who was shot dead in 2006.