Man arrested after Newtownards gun find
- 8 January 2018
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a gun and ammunition were found during a search in Newtownards, County Down.
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out a search in Mark Street.
The arrested man is being held at Musgrave Police Station.