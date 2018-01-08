Image copyright EPA Image caption James Brokenshire, 50, is thought to require surgery for a lung condition

Politicians have been wishing James Brokenshire well after he announced he was standing down as Northern Ireland secretary for health reasons.

The Shadow of State for Northern Ireland, Owen Smith, said he was very sorry to hear Mr Brokenshire has left the cabinet and wished him a speedy recovery.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster also sent the Old Bexley & Sidcup MP her best wishes, saying Mr Brokenshire had immersed himself fully in his work as secretary of state.

"James leaves the role with a very intimate knowledge of Northern Ireland and I look forward to working with him again in the future," she said.

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said that he was sorry to hear Mr Brokenshire required lung surgery, and wished him well.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he has spoken to Mr Brokenshire to wish him well.

"Whilst we haven't always been on the same page we always got on really well personally," he said.

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann said he regretted Mr Brokenshire's resignation, as he respected the minister's honesty "and how be played with a straight bat".

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long paid tribute, saying: "We often disagreed, sometimes robustly, but secretary of state is a thankless task... particularly in the current circumstances, not an easy role."

Green Party leader Steven Agnew said Mr Brokenshire "took on the mantle of secretary of state during a difficult time" and "faced an uphill task trying to forge a consensus between negotiating parties that seemed unable to move any closer to an agreement".