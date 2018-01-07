Finaghy house fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after two people were rescued from a house fire in south Belfast.
Police said they received a report of a fire in the Finaghy area at about 02:30 GMT on Sunday morning.
A 32-year-old man and a woman in her 60s were rescued and treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.
"A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life," said Sgt Darren Caughey.
"He is currently in custody, assisting us with our enquiries."