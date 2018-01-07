Image copyright Justin Kernoghan Image caption Two people were rescued from the house fire in the Finaghy area

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after two people were rescued from a house fire in south Belfast.

Police said they received a report of a fire in the Finaghy area at about 02:30 GMT on Sunday morning.

Image copyright Justin Kernoghan Image caption The police said the arrested man is assisting with enquiries

A 32-year-old man and a woman in her 60s were rescued and treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

"A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life," said Sgt Darren Caughey.

"He is currently in custody, assisting us with our enquiries."