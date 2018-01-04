Landslide disrupts cross-border trains

Image copyright Translink Image caption Passengers using the Enterprise service will be bussed between Newry and Dublin

A landslide along the railway line between Newry, County Down, and Dundalk, County Louth, has disrupted cross-border train services.

The line has been closed between the two stations due to the incident "north of Dundalk," according to Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail).

Passengers using the Enterprise service will be bussed between Newry and Dublin in both directions.

Translink has apologised "for any inconvenience".

A spokesperson for the company said: "Due to subsidence on the Belfast to Dublin railway line north of Dundalk, bus substitutions will operate until further notice.

"Travelling towards Dublin, train services will run from Belfast to Newry, with a bus substitution operating between Newry and Dublin.

"From Dublin towards Belfast, train services will run from Dublin to Dundalk and a bus substitution will operate between Dundalk and Newry."