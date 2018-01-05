Image caption SDLP leader Colum Eastwood claimed the current health care situation was "not safe"

Northern Ireland's health care "crisis" has prompted the SDLP to call for the immediate resumption of talks to restore power-sharing at Stormont.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood made the plea after weeks of serious pressure on hospital emergency departments and GP services over the Christmas holidays.

"The crisis in our hospitals is shameful," Mr Eastwood.

He claimed the current situation in the local health care system "is not acceptable, sustainable or safe".

He called on MLAs to "utilise the power we have here to alleviate the pressures on our hospitals and save lives".

Patients and their relatives have complained about long waits and overcrowding at hospital emergency departments (EDs).

On Thursday, it was confirmed that there was a 14% increase in the number of patients treated at EDs in Northern Ireland this Christmas compared to the same period two years ago.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for almost a year, after the coalition led by the DUP and Sinn Féin collapsed.

Image copyright Sammy Wilson/Twitter Image caption The DUP criticised Sinn Féin's response the health crisis on Twitter

The SDLP leader said having a locally-elected health minister in place at Stormont could help to alleviate some of the pressures, as they could lead the long-awaited reform of the health service.

"The crisis in our hospitals is shameful. In a society such as ours, patients should not have to wait for lengthy periods of time for urgent medical care," Mr Eastwood said.

"Patients and frontline health workers cannot wait for the DUP and Sinn Féin to start talking again.

"The crisis in our healthcare system surely must be a basis for dialogue."

'In a huff'

A few months before the Northern Ireland Assembly collapsed, the then health minister, Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill, said the health care system was at "breaking point" and she unveiled a 10-year plan to transform services.

Much of the work anticipated in the Bengoa review has stalled due to the political stalemate at Stormont.

Image caption Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill launched the Bengoa review in October 2016

Mr Eastwood said: "A representative from the Health and Social Care Board recently said that while work on health transformation was happening at a civil servant level, work could be progressed if we had a health minister."

On Thursday, DUP MP Sammy Wilson questioned Sinn Féin's contribution to tackling the health crisis.

He tweeted: "Before she stormed out in a huff, Michelle O'Neill left vital health reforms on her desk.

"Meanwhile, the DUP have secured an additional £200m for health transformation, £50m for immediate pressures and £50m for mental health."

'Cheap political points'

However, Sinn Féin hit back at the DUP, saying "attempts to blame health service pressures on other parties are an attempt to distract for their own support for Tory cuts".

Its West Belfast MP, Paul Maskey, said: "I think the hard-working and underpaid staff within our health and social care system will be disappointed at the DUP's attempts to score cheap political points from the very serious situation they are facing in our hospitals."

"Health workers and health services have borne the brunt of austerity imposed from London. The DUP actively support the government that has imposed all of this and is wedded to continuing it," Mr Maskey added.

Sinn Féin has argued that a locally-elected health minister would still be faced with the same "underfunding" of public services as a result of Conservative party policy.

Image caption Patients have endured long waits and overcrowding at hospital emergency departments since Christmas

Several rounds of talks aimed at restoring devolution last year failed.

'Usual bickering'

Sticking points included disagreement over the introduction of an Irish language act and the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

Mr Eastwood said he was "disappointed but not surprised to read the usual bickering from the DUP and Sinn Féin" in relation to problems in hospital emergency departments.

"For our part, the SDLP believe a rights-based society must too include the right to safe and timely healthcare," he said.