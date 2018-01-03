Image caption The window display included the message "wishing you an explosive Christmas"

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with the display of two offensive posters in the window of a republican support group's office in Londonderry.

The posters appeared at the office of the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association in Chamberlain Street.

Patrick Joseph Barr from Sackville Court denies the charges.

One of the posters included the message: "Wishing you an Explosive Christmas."

Londonderry magistrates' court heard that another display was a graphic picture of a nude man holding a gun with literature that referred to a police officer that had died.

Barr is accused of permitting the display of offensive posters with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

He was released on bail until 2 February.