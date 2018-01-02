Image copyright Mary Evans Picture Library Image caption This motorbike was set on fire

Seven people have been rescued from a block of flats in north Belfast after a motorcycle was set alight in the communal hallway.

The alarm was raised at the Ardoyne Road flats at 05:21 GMT on Tuesday.

Some people were trapped in their homes by the smoke: Firefighters using breathing apparatus and ladders got them out.

Occupants were treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Image caption There was some damage to the hallway and the doors of the flats

Working smoke alarms as well as advice from fire control staff and the swift actions of firefighters meant that everyone was able to get out safely, said a fire service spokesperson.