Man taken to hospital after slurry incident
- 1 January 2018
An elderly man has been taken to hospital after falling into a slurry tank in County Londonderry.
He was found unconscious after emergency services were called to Coshquin on Monday evening.
The incident was reported at about 18:15 GMT.
There are no further details at present.