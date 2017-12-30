A man has been shot in a paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast.

The shooting happened on Cavendish Street at about 19:45 GMT on Saturday.

The victim, who is 29, was shot in both knees and his right ankle and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Sinn Féin councillor Ciaran Beattie said the attack happened in a residential area and people had been left shocked.

"I condemn these type of shootings outright - there's no place for these actions in our society at all," he said.

"The people responsible need to end these actions immediately and cease what they're doing.

"It's not wanted by the community - these attacks aren't acceptable at all."