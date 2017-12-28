Image copyright RNLI Image caption A third walker was able to raise the alarm to the RNLI

Two walkers have been winched to safety after becoming stranded in freezing temperatures.

Red Bay RNLI were called out on Thursday evening to reports that two walkers were stranded on the Boulder Field at Fair Head, County Antrim.

The missing walkers were found after a third walker raised the alarm.

The coastguard helicopter which had flown in from Scotland was able to winch them to safety at about 17:00 GMT.

Red Bay RNLI Coxswain Paddy McLaughlin said: "We would strongly advise people to think twice about walking or hiking on difficult terrain in freezing temperatures.

"Every year we answer a number of callouts to walkers or hikers on Fair Head but in this weather the risks are even greater.

"The surface is very slippy and difficult to navigate and access to the area can be quite challenging for search and rescues crews.

"We are always on call to help those in trouble or difficulty and thankfully this time one of the group was able to raise the alarm."