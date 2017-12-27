Image copyright Pacemaker

An 18-year-old man has been questioned on suspicion of murder after the death of a teenage boy in County Down on Christmas Eve.

The boy has been named locally as Conor Robb.

Police confirmed they are investigating a death in the Castlewellan area. The 18-year-old has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said the community was "shocked".

"My thoughts and those of my colleagues are with the young man, Conor Robb, who lost his life and his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"I know that the local community will rally around their family and friends and offer whatever support we can to help them as they begin to mourn their loss."