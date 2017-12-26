Fire breaks out at Portstewart fold

Firefighters have extinguished a fire at a sheltered accommodation complex in Portstewart, County Londonderry.

One wing of the fold on the Mill Road was affected. One person has been taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

About 30 residents were evacuated from the fold to a local Presbyterian church hall but some have also been taken to stay with relatives.

The fire was reported at 19:35 GMT on Tuesday evening.

Six fire appliances and 32 fire fighters attended the scene.

Northern Ireland Fire Service Group Commander Tom Morrow said fire crews were alerted by an automatic fire alarm.

He said firefighters rescued one man from the flat affected by the fire.

A neighbour of the fold, Eric Leslie, said local people opened the church hall to help the residents and that most of the elderly people were able to walk to the hall.

"This is what you do when you see people in need... you just do it automatically," he said.

Presbyterian minister Rev Richard Gregg said local people have been providing hot drinks and food to the residents as well as blankets.

"It has wonderful to see everyone helping out and going beyond what would be expected of them," he said.