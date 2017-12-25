Image caption The scene in Lisburn

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Mornington Lane in Lisburn, County Antrim.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested, say police.

The force and ambulance crews were called to a house shortly after 0600 GMT on Christmas Day.

A woman died, despite efforts by paramedics, while two other men were taken to hospital with what are believed to be stab wounds.

The Belfast Health Trust said one of the men has since been discharged.

'In shock'

Residents who live in the same cul-de-sac say the area is normally quiet.

"I saw the flashing lights, the ambulances, police cars and the crime scene investigators arrive. I'm completely in shock," one man who did not want to be named told BBC News NI.

"It makes you feel lucky for what you have...it's really bad.

"There's never anything in this estate. This whole part of the town is very quiet. It is just unreal."

Another man told the BBC he saw paramedics perform CPR on the victim as she was taken out of the house on a stretcher.

He said both men were taken from the house separately with bandages around their heads.

Detective Chief Insp John Caldwell, from the PSNI's serious crime branch, said: "Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman at a house in the Lisburn area. A 19 year old man has been arrested."