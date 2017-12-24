Image copyright PAcemaker

A number homes were evacuated in west Belfast on Sunday evening following the discovery of a suspicious object.

It was found in Islandbawn Drive and the Falls Road was closed to traffic for a time.

The object was examined and declared an elaborate hoax.

SDLP Councillor Tim Attwood said the alert caused chaos for families.

"It's unthinkable that families have been forced from their homes on Christmas Eve", he said.