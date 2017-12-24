Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The incident was reported to the PSNI about 20:00 on Saturday

Pork has been thrown into the hallway of Belfast Islamic Centre, in what police are describing as a "hate incident".

It was reported to the PSNI at about 20:00 on Saturday.

In August a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the Islamic centre in Newtownards.

Doctor Raied Al Wazzan, the treasurer of the centre, told BBC News NI that pieces of meat had been thrown in the letterbox.

"Someone ignorant people think by doing this act we are not going to pray or use the premises," he said.

"It's nonsense - we're not allowed to eat pork, but we just have to remove it and clean," he said.

"We believe these people do not represent the vast majority of Northern Ireland. We have received many messages of support.

"They will not succeed. We have a very good relationship with all communities in Northern Ireland and we work hard with our outreach," he added.

DUP MP for South Belfast Emma Little-Pengelly condemned the attack on social media.

"Attacking our small Muslim Community in South Belfast is completely wrong, achieves nothing and is entirely misdirected," she posted to Facebook.