Image copyright Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Image caption The blaze had spread to several homes, oil tanks and sheds and eight properties had to be evacuated

A house has been destroyed in a fire in Dundrum in County Down.

Fifty-two fire-fighters were called out to the incident in Church Avenue at around 00:30 GMT on Sunday.

The blaze had spread to several homes, oil tanks and sheds. Eight properties had to be evacuated. The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation is underway.

It is understood that the house that was destroyed was vacant.

Three additional homes were badly damaged, one of which is Housing Executive property. The others are privately owned.

Max Joyce from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the scale of destruction is significant.

"Thankfully no-one was injured during this, due to the firefighters that arrived and evacuated people," he said.

"Certainly one property is destroyed so that family will have to leave, and two others I believe have left.

"I feel very, very sorry for several families who are out of their homes this Christmas".

Image copyright Cllr Mark Murnin Image caption The aftermath of the fire shows severe damage

SDLP Councillor Mark Murnin told the BBC News NI that neighbours had helped.

"It was detected very eagerly by a resident when it was just a small flicker and the fire brigade were called quickly.

Image caption One resident, Emma McSpadden, pictured in her back garden, told the BBC she had helped neighbours get out

Image copyright Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Image caption The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation is underway

"I think the fast action of the neighbours has prevented any loss of life, because the scene is devastating".