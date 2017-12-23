Dunmurry: 18-year-old shot in both ankles
- 23 December 2017
An 18-year-old man has been shot in both ankles in Belfast.
It happened in the Pembroke Loop Road area of Dunmurry.
The incident was reported at 20.10 GMT on Saturday evening.
The PSNI is appealing for witness.