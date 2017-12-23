A large quantity of prescription medication has been stolen in an armed robbery in south Belfast.

A man armed with a suspected handgun entered the pharmacy on the Lisburn Road at around 21:00 GMT on Friday night.

The man, described as being aged in his 40s and wearing glasses, threatened staff, demanding cash and drugs, before fleeing on foot.

Two staff members were left shaken by the incident, the PSNI said.

Police are warning people who are offered medicines that have not been prescribed to them by a doctor to be aware of the danger they could pose to their health.