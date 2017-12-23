Northern Ireland

West Belfast: Man suffers head wounds after disturbance

  • 23 December 2017
BEECHMOUNT
Image caption The incident happened at about 06:00 GMT in Beechmount Avenue

A man has suffered head wounds after a disturbance west Belfast on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at about 06:00 GMT in Beechmount Avenue.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Police have said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Related Topics