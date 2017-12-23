West Belfast: Man suffers head wounds after disturbance
- 23 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has suffered head wounds after a disturbance west Belfast on Saturday morning.
The incident happened at about 06:00 GMT in Beechmount Avenue.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
Police have said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident.