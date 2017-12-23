Lurgan woman awakes to masked man holding her by throat
- 23 December 2017
A woman awoke to find a masked man holding her by the throat during a break-in at a house in Lurgan, County Armagh.
The incident happened about 17:30 GMT on Friday in Hawthorn Avenue.
Three masked men broke into the property while the woman was asleep in bed.
Police have said they believe the men ran off towards Silverwood Drive, "almost certainly" to a waiting vehicle.
They are appealing for information.