Image copyright Psni cres Image caption The incident happened about 17:30 GMT on Friday in Hawthorn Avenue

A woman awoke to find a masked man holding her by the throat during a break-in at a house in Lurgan, County Armagh.

Three masked men broke into the property while the woman was asleep in bed.

Police have said they believe the men ran off towards Silverwood Drive, "almost certainly" to a waiting vehicle.

They are appealing for information.