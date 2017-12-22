Singer and BBC broadcaster Hugo Duncan has been declared bankrupt at the High Court in Belfast.

Proceedings were brought against the 67-year-old over tax arrears related to his private entertainment company.

The order was based on a petition by HM Revenue and Customs.

Under the terms of the court adjudication, he is expected to be discharged from bankruptcy in 12 months time.

'Personal matter'

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mr Duncan confirmed that he was "subject to a bankruptcy order in relation to his private entertainment business".

"Mr Duncan will full co-operate with the order," the spokesperson added.

Mr Duncan's lawyer said that "he will work closely and co-operate with the insolvency service over the coming weeks".

A BBC spokesperson said: "This is a personal matter and we will not be commenting."

Mr Duncan first rose to fame as a country and western music singer and hosts a radio show on BBC Radio Ulster.