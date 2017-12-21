Image caption The charges are in relation to speeches made at the Northern Ireland Against Terrorism Rally on Sunday, 6 August

A 55-year-old man has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at speeches made in August.

The charge relates to a "Northern Ireland Against Terrorism" rally in Belfast on Sunday, 6 August.

The man is to appear in court on 17 January.

He is the third person charged over the event.