Third person charged over Belfast Britain First rally
- 21 December 2017
A 55-year-old man has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at speeches made in August.
The charge relates to a "Northern Ireland Against Terrorism" rally in Belfast on Sunday, 6 August.
The man is to appear in court on 17 January.
He is the third person charged over the event.