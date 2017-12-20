Image caption The cause of the fire is still under investigation

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) is attending a fire at a hay shed on the Hillhead Road in Toombridge.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze, which started at about 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.

About 30 firefighters are tackling the blaze in County Antrim. There are also five appliances and one water tanker at the scene.

It is understand that animal feed and equipment were inside the shed.

The NIFRS said it was likely that operations would be ongoing through the night.