NI economic growth 'lowest in UK'

Image caption Belfast was ranked as the poorest performing regional capital

The Northern Ireland economy expanded by 1.1% in 2016, the lowest of any UK region, according to new data.

The Office of National Statistics figures ranked Belfast as the poorest performing regional capital.

Its growth was at less than half the rate of Edinburgh and Cardiff.

The ONS makes its calculation by measuring the increase in the value of the economy due to the production of goods and services, known as Gross Value Added, or GVA.

The Northern Ireland economy has traditionally lagged behind the rest of the UK.