Image caption An inquiry is being held into the flawed green energy scheme

An inquiry into a botched renewable heating scheme has demanded to know why economists who signed off the controversial scheme did not consider an alternative which was hundreds of millions pounds cheaper.

There were two options at the outset: The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme and the Challenge Fund.

The Challenge Fund grant scheme was rejected as the administrative costs were £5m.

In contrast, the RHI scheme cost £1.5m.

It was chosen, even though the running costs were £300m higher than the Challenge Fund.

The government scheme, which started in 2012, helped collapse the Stormont Assembly in January.

It encouraged businesses to switch from fossil fuels to biomass or woodchip.

But a lack of cost controls meant it could have an overspend of £700m over 20 years.

The inquiry wants to know why officials were prepared to spend £300m in order to save £3.5m in administration costs.

On Wednesday morning, a senior economist from the Enterprise Department was asked questions about the rationale for the decision.

Shane Murphy was the line manger for the economist who gave the RHI scheme "value-for-money" approval.

Image caption The subsidy rate offered to businesses switching to biomass boilers was higher than the cost of the fuel

Mr Murphy said an economist's role was not to investigate options, but to adjudicate on the one with which they were presented.

Spending decisions within government might seem strange to outsiders, he said, but they were governed by rigid rules.

If a building project was ruled out for design reasons, an economist would not suggest building it a different way, he added.

Similarly, he said, if an economist was told a scheme wouldn't work because of budgetary issues then "he was not in a position to question that".

When the RHI scheme was brought to a peer review committee in 2012 as part of the approval process there was no direct comparison of costs between it and the Challenge Fund options.

Inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin asked Mr Murphy where the evidence was that the economist had "done the number crunching" or exercised his expertise to ensure that the final decision on the right scheme was "properly and rationally informed".