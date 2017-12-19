Image copyright PSNI Image caption It is understood she was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a parked car

A woman in her 50s has died in a car crash in Larne, County Antrim.

It is understood she was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a parked car near the Circular Road at about 13:00 GMT on Tuesday.

She was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but later died from her injuries.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.