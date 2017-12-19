Woman in her 50s dies in County Antrim crash
- 19 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman in her 50s has died in a car crash in Larne, County Antrim.
It is understood she was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a parked car near the Circular Road at about 13:00 GMT on Tuesday.
She was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but later died from her injuries.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.