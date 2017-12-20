Image copyright PA Image caption James Brokenshire is being urged to introduce the pay cut in two stages, so as not to impact on MLA's "personal circumstances"

The Northern Ireland Secretary has been advised to cut MLAs' salaries by £13,612 in the absence of a sitting Assembly at Stormont.

But James Brokenshire is being urged to introduce the cut in two stages, so as not to impact on assembly members' "personal circumstances".

It is one of 18 proposals from the former Assembly Chief Executive Trevor Reaney, published on Wednesday.

It also includes reducing staff allowances in the future.

Mr Reaney was asked by Mr Brokenshire for advice on what should happen to MLA's pay and expenses while Stormont is in shutdown.

Mr Brokenshire said he plans to consider the guidance "carefully" before responding.

Mr Reaney has proposed cutting the MLA salary from £49,500 to £35,888, with an immediate cut of £7,425 followed by a further reduction of £6,187 in three months time.

In explaining the need for a "stepped approach" he said public frustration with a non-functioning assembly will continue to increase, but he had to acknowledge the impact of any salary reduction on MLAs' personal circumstances.

Cutting MLA salaries is a crowd pleaser at a time when public services are strapped for cash, but it is a risky strategy.

This was a balancing act for Trevor Reaney - cutting enough to satisfy a frustrated public and leaving enough to keep MLAs in post should the assembly return.

Mr Reaney said research shows MLA's spend 50% to 60% of their time on constituency work and the average working week of an elected member "exceeds 50 hours and can extend up to 80 hours".

He also proposed deferring future annual pay increases for MLAs until the assembly is restored.

They were due to receive an extra £500 in April.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for almost a year

Close loophole

The assembly speaker, Robin Newton, will face an annual salary cut from £87,500 to £55,848 if Mr Reaney's proposals are adopted by the secretary of state.

He also recommends closing a loophole which allowed former Sinn Féin MLA Catriona Ruane to be paid £55,500 as a member of the Assembly Commission even though she was not elected.

Ms Ruane said she had given the money to local charities.

If there is no return to devolved government by the end of March, Mr Reaney has proposed cutting MLAs' staff allowance from £50,000 to £37,500 which may result in job cuts.

Main recommendations