Police arrested 137 drivers and motorcyclists on suspicion of drink-driving during the first two weeks of this year's Christmas crackdown, according to preliminary figures.

The figure is five more than during the first two weeks of last year's operation.

The initiative began at the beginning of December in an attempt to crack down on drink-driving.

Ch Insp Diane Pennington said the figures were "disappointing"

'Shameful'

"We warned drivers not to take the risk because we would be carrying out breath tests at authorised vehicle checkpoints day and night across the country," she said.

"It's disappointing that despite our warnings, there are still people who completely disregard the safety of themselves and others by continuing this shameful and incredibly dangerous practice.

"Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill," she added.