Image copyright Getty / sestovic

Post Office staff in Bangor, County Down, have foiled a scam targeting older people.

Staff became aware of a number of customers aged in their 60s who came into the branch asking to use MoneyGram, a payment transfer service, on 15 December.

The four customers came in separately and each were unaware of the others.

They told staff that the payment transfers were for a family friend in the USA.

The customers said they had received e-mails requesting they send between $700-$750 (£525-£560) in order to claim a prize of $50,000 (£37,401).

None of them had used this method of payment before and Post Office staff managed to convince all of the customers that they were being targeted by a scam and not to transfer any money.

There are concerns, however, that others may well have been targeted by the same scam and may have sent money to fraudsters.

The PSNI have issued the following advice when using a money transfer service: