'Suspicious device' sparks alert at border

There is a security alert in County Fermanagh, close to the Irish border, after police received reports of a suspicious device in the area.

Officers are at the scene between Garrison and Belcoo and have closed Cashel Road from its junction with Lattone Road and the border.

Gardaí (Irish police) are assisting in the security operation by cordoning off part of Cashel Road in County Leitrim.

The alert has been described as "very worrying" by DUP leader, Arlene Foster.

She said she has spoken to the Police Service of Northern Ireland about the operation and would "continue to liaise to ensure the safety of our community".