Image copyright Eleanor McGillie Image caption Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire on the M1

An Army vehicle has caught fire on the M1 at Dungannon in County Tyrone while it was transporting bomb disposal officers to another incident.

Firefighters were called to deal with the vehicle fire shortly before 07:00 GMT on Tuesday and the operation led to long tailbacks for rush-hour traffic.

The motorway was shut both ways between junctions 14 and 15 near Stangmore but the fire was extinguished by 09:15 GMT.

The Fire Service said cause of the fire "has been confirmed as accidental".

Image copyright Eleanor McGillie Image caption There were long tailbacks on the M1 due to the incident during Tuesday's rush-hour

"Two fire appliances from Dungannon Fire Station attended the incident," said its spokeswoman.

"Firefighters liaised with PSNI and Army personnel in advance of dealing with the fire."

The type of vehicle has not been confirmed.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) said Army bomb experts had been tasked by the Police Service of Northern Ireland to respond to a separate incident on Tuesday morning but would not give any more details about the operation.