Image copyright Department of Infrastructure Image caption The road was closed after the bridge was hit by a lorry in November

The Ballysallagh Road in Bangor, County Down, has reopened ahead of schedule following emergency repairs to a low bridge.

The bridge was hit by a lorry in November, causing significant damage.

More warning signs have been added to the 13 which were in place before the collision.

The bridge is on a major commuter road linking the Craigantlet Hills to Belfast and Newtownards; its closure resulted in delays and diversions.

The bridge has been hit by high-sided vehicles three times in the past 18 months.

It belongs to Lady's Dufferin's Clandeboye Estate and was used as a route for farm vehicles.