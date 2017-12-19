Image copyright National Trust Image caption The Giant's Causeway is Northern Ireland's only World Heritage site

One million people have visited the Giant's Causeway this year - the first time a tourist attraction in Northern Ireland has reached that milestone.

Visitor numbers to the County Antrim coast attraction are up by a third since 2013.

The site is owned and managed by the National Trust, which said 70% of visitors were from overseas.

The Titanic Centre in Belfast welcomed 650,000 guests through its doors in 2017.

Image copyright National Trust Image caption Heather McLachlan (second from left) said she is proud of what the Giant's Causeway achieved

Heather McLachlan, Director of the National Trust Northern Ireland, said it has been an incredible year for the Giant's Causeway.

"Situated between the famous Walled City of Derry and Titanic Port of Belfast, the Giant's Causeway offers visitors the opportunity to marvel at this area of outstanding beauty whilst unlocking the stories of the stunning rock formation".