A 16-year-old boy is in a stable condition in intensive care after he suffered head and face injuries during an assault in Derry.

Police were called to Violet Street around 19:00 GMT on Saturday.

A 22-year-old man suffered a broken nose.

A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man have been charged with occasioning actual bodily harm. They are due in court on Monday morning.