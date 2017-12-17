County Londonderry: Boy,16, in hospital after assault
- 17 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 16-year-old boy is in a stable condition in intensive care after he suffered head and face injuries during an assault in Derry.
Police were called to Violet Street around 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
A 22-year-old man suffered a broken nose.
A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man have been charged with occasioning actual bodily harm. They are due in court on Monday morning.