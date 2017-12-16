Two men attacked and robbed at house in west Belfast
- 16 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been attacked and robbed during an aggravated burglary at a house in west Belfast.
The incident in the Forfar Street area on Friday evening was carried out by two masked men. One of the men was armed with a gun.
Police said the assailants attacked the two men after gaining entry to the property at about 18:15 GMT. They then stole cash and a wallet.
The victims were shaken, but not seriously injured.