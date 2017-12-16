Two men have been attacked and robbed during an aggravated burglary at a house in west Belfast.

The incident in the Forfar Street area on Friday evening was carried out by two masked men. One of the men was armed with a gun.

Police said the assailants attacked the two men after gaining entry to the property at about 18:15 GMT. They then stole cash and a wallet.

The victims were shaken, but not seriously injured.