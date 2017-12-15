Man charged after security alert in Londonderry
A man has been charged with possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances after a security alert in Londonderry.
The alert began on Wednesday night when a suspicious object was found in Ederowen Park in Galliagh.
Some residents who had to leave their homes spent the night at a community centre and were allowed to return when the alert ended on Thursday.
The man, 39, was arrested on Thursday after a search of a property in the area.
He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Saturday.